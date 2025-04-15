Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of AGIO FY2025 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.55). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9,296.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,069,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

