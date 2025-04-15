Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for BEN Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE BEN opened at $18.09 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 196.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 353,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,663 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $933,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 575,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

