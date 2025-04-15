Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for Terex Earnings

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.
Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.
Terex Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.
Terex Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Terex
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.
