Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for VNO Earnings

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

VNO has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:VNO opened at $34.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $248,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

