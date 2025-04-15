Zacks Research Predicts Alkermes’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,462,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $56,684,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,363,000 after acquiring an additional 903,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 867,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alkermes by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 529,962 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

