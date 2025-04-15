Zacks Research Predicts Dollar Tree Q1 Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $73.71 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,324 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,149,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

