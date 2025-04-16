111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 54.5% in March

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

111 Stock Up 4.1 %

YI stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.14 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 111 by 43,619.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 305,339 shares in the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd acquired a new stake in 111 during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in 111 in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

