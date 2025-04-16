22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Down 70.8% in March

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.03. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $265.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XXII. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

