3i Group’s (III) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,850 ($64.19) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of III opened at GBX 3,904 ($51.67) on Tuesday. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 2,750 ($36.39) and a one year high of GBX 4,153.60 ($54.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,834.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,639.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

