3i Group’s (III) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,850 ($64.19) target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on 3i Group
3i Group Stock Performance
3i Group Company Profile
3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.
We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.