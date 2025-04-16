A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

