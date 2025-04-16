ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

