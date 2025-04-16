abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI) Insider Sarika Patel Buys 1,309 Shares

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) insider Sarika Patel acquired 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £4,057.90 ($5,370.43).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AEI opened at GBX 322 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.62 million, a P/E ratio of -694.67 and a beta of 0.85. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 338 ($4.47).

About abrdn Equity Income Trust

Equity income using an index-agnostic approach focusing on our best ideas from the full UK market cap spectrum

