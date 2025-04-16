Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and traded as low as $43.05. Accor shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 294 shares.
Accor Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.
About Accor
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.