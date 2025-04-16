Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,626,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $36,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 450,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 321,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at $2,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adeia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 143,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Adeia by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,563,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 129,922 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADEA. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.