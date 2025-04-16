Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.71. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Adient shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 37,720 shares trading hands.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adient Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adient by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 803,961 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 109,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 6,924.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.09 million, a PE ratio of 542.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.