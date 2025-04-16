Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.37 and traded as high as $242.18. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $242.18, with a volume of 2 shares.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.37 and a 200 day moving average of $219.56.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.