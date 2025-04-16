Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 188,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMG opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.