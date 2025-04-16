AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 421,147 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,770,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,147 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.6% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $909,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.6% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

