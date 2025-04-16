Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Agree Realty by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Barclays upgraded Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 170.22%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.