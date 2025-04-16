Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

