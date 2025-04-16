Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,260.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $86,175.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,148.21. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,921 shares of company stock valued at $338,727 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,841,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

