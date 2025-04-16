Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 4,202 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 40,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 105,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Shares of AAPL opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

