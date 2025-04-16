Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $85.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.05.

Albemarle Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $85,570,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,294,000 after buying an additional 359,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 6,393.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 150,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

