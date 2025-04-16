Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,302,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,465,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,678,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

