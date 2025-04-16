Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of Algoma Steel Group worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 966,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $477.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

About Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.54%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

