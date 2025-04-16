Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 101,560 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 357.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

