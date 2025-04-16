Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 647 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $14,825,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 76,126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 63,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acushnet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $76.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 28.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

