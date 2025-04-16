Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

