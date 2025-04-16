Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,250 Shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth $33,104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Seadrill by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 303,839 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,619,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 177,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 523,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:SDRL opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. Seadrill Limited has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.50 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

