Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 61,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

