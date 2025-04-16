Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $57.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.