Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.79. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 80,858 shares.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
