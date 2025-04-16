Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.79. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 80,858 shares.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

