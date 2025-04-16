Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $183.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha Metallurgical Resources traded as low as $114.89 and last traded at $115.44. 60,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 297,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 487,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.88 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

