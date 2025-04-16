Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev Trading Down 0.7 %

ABEV opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ambev has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 468.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

