American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEI opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

