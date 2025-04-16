Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 50,800 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.
