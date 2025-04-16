Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $110.00

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.36.
CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Research Report on CRH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
CRH Price Performance
CRH opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.
CRH Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.