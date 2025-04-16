Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $20.30

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 369.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,965,000 after buying an additional 690,262 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 107,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,853 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.