Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $65.75

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 21,045 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $877,366.05. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,124.40. This represents a 37.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 51.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 60,092.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

