Analysts Set Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) PT at $18.80

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several research firms recently commented on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Permian Resources has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $17.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. The trade was a 160.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 129.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 37.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

