Analysts Set Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) PT at $36.63

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

SKT opened at $32.05 on Friday. Tanger has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.48%.

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tanger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

