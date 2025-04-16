Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price at $111.50

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,424.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,108.20. This represents a 169.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 686.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 1,052.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 10,137.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Transcat has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

