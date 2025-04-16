Analyzing Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) & Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Portland General Electric and Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 6 2 0 2.11 Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus price target of $45.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Portland General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 9.13% 9.10% 2.75% Companhia Paranaense de Energia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Portland General Electric and Companhia Paranaense de Energia's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and Companhia Paranaense de Energia"s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $3.44 billion 1.37 $313.00 million $3.01 14.35 Companhia Paranaense de Energia $22.65 billion 0.31 $749.00 million $0.70 9.46

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Companhia Paranaense de Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Portland General Electric pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities. It also has 28,868 circuit miles of distribution lines. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

