Analyzing Falcon’s Beyond Global (FBYD) and The Competition

Volatility & Risk

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -2.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon’s Beyond Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.75 million -$47.60 million 5.56 Falcon’s Beyond Global Competitors $4.34 billion $205.18 million 43.98

Profitability

Falcon’s Beyond Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global. Falcon’s Beyond Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global -119.39% N/A -595.24% Falcon’s Beyond Global Competitors -120.98% -61.71% -23.49%

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global rivals beat Falcon’s Beyond Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

