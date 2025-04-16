Analyzing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.40% 35.04% 12.09% Sphere 3D -50.87% -49.54% -34.72%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

OppFi has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OppFi and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Sphere 3D has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.13%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than OppFi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OppFi and Sphere 3D”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $525.96 million 1.39 -$1.00 million $0.21 40.30 Sphere 3D $16.61 million 0.76 -$23.41 million ($0.52) -0.92

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OppFi beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

