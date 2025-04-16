APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,124,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,791,000 after buying an additional 127,038 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,020,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,627,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $125,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

