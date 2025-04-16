Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.79.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
