Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.