Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $245.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as low as $199.80 and last traded at $201.73. Approximately 16,336,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 56,797,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.52.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.
View Our Latest Report on Apple
Insider Activity at Apple
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $71,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day moving average is $230.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.