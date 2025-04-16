Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $4.60. Applied Digital shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 9,703,670 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $766.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 5.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

